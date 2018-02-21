Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures/Results

Senior Mens Division 2: Tralee Tigers 31, St Josephs 48.
Senior Womens Division 2: TK Killarney Cougars 34, Kenmare Kestrels 48, Ballybunion Wildcats 30, St Annes 51.
Lee Strand U16 Division 1 Boys: TK Bobcats 37, Tralee Imperials 39.
U16 Division 3 Girls : St Pauls 40, St Colmans 27.
U14 Division 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 37, St Josephs 42.
U12 Division 2 Boys : Kenmare Kestrels 22, Gneeveguilla 13.
U12 Division 3 Boys: TK Vixens 13, St Pauls 25.
Academy Girls Division 1: St Pauls 34, Kenmare Kestrels 10.
Senior Mens Division 1: St Pauls v Gneeveguilla , at Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 8:15
Lee Strand U18 Boys League: Tralee Imperials v St Brendans BC , at Mounthawk Gym Tralee, 8:10
U16 Division 3 Girls : Ballybunion Wildcats v TK Killarney Cougars, at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:45
U14 Division 1 Boys: TK Killarney Cougars v St Bridgets , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 7:10
U14 Division 2 Girls TK Killarney Cougars v Cahersiveen , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 6:00
U14 Division 3A Girls: St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons , at Farranfore Community Centre, 7:00
U12 Division 1 Boys: St Brendans v St Marys , at Moyderwell School, 6:00
U12 Division 3 Girls: Tralee Imperials v KCYMS , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 6:15
Academy Girls Division 1: Tralee Imperials A v TK Bobcats, at Mounthawk, 7:10