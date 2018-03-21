Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures/Results

Lee Strand U16 Boys League: Gneeveguilla 48, Tralee Imperials 42
U16 Boys Shield, St Pauls 51, TK Killarney Cougars 68
U16 Division 1 Girls: Cahersiveen 45, St Marys 42
U14 Division 1 Girls Shield: Tralee Imperials 36, Glenbeigh Falcons 35,
U12 Division 3 Boys: TK Killarney Cougars 19, St Pauls 23
Senior Womens Division 2 : Horans Health Stores v Tralee Tigers , at Lixnaw Community Centre, 8:00pm
Lee Strand U14 Division 1 Girls League: St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels , at Castleisland Community Centre 7:00pm
U12 Division 1 Boys: St Marys v Rathmore , at Castleisland Community Centre , 6:00pm
Academy Girls Division 1: Gneeveguilla v St Colmans , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 6:30pm