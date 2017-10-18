Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Today in Munster Colleges GAA

Corn Ui Mhuiri Group A Round 1

I.S.K take on Mercy Mounthawk at 1.30 in Firies

In Group C at 1.30 in Mallow it’s St Brendans Killarney v High School Clonmel

In Group D at 12.30, Tralee CBS play Skibbereen in Naomh Aban

In 18.5 ”B” Football, Presentation Milltown play CBS Mitchelstown at 12.30 in Killeedy.

At the same time, in Lewis Road it’s Coláiste na Sceilge v CBS Midleton.

In 18.5 ”C” Football, St Josephs Ballybunion take on St Declans Kilmacthomas at 12.30 in Ballyhea

In 16.5 ”E” Hurling, Quarter Final,

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí take on Meánscoil San Nioclás Rinn at 12.30 in Aghabullogue

IT Tralee host UCC this evening at 7pm in Senior Football Div. 1 League: