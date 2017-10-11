Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

By

Third Level Colleges Senior Hurling League Div 2

IT Tralee 4-21 Athlone IT 0-6

Third Level Colleges Senior Football League Div 4

IT Tralee v Kerry College of Further Education (Tralee Sports Complex GAA Pitch) at 4.45

In Ladies Football League Div 4, IT Tralee host Mary Immaculate College Limerick at 6.30

Today in Munster Colleges fixtures.

In U15 ”D” Football,

St Josephs Ballybunion v St. Caimins Community School Shannon at 12.30 in Askeaton.

Castleisland Community College v Presentation Ballingarry at 12.30 in St Patrick’s Pitch , Limerick City.

Mean Scoil Castlegregory v St John Bosco Community College Kildysart in Killeedy at 12.30.

In U15 ”B” Football, P.S Rathmore v Coláiste treasa Kanturk at 11.00 in Millstreet.

In U15 ”C” Football, Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí v Ennistymon CBS at 12.30 in Croagh.

In U15 ”A” Football Quarter Finals, Tralee CBS v St. Francis College Rochestown at 1.30 in Millstreet.

St Brendans Killarney v P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne at 1.30 in John Mitchels.

ISK v Mercy Mounthawk at 1.30 in Firies.

Tralee Town Board Suits Select U-16 Division 2 Semi-Final

Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahilly’s at 6pm in Connolly Park

North Kerry Ladies D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 3 Shield-Final

Beale/Ballyduff v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 5-30pm