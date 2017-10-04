Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Third Level GAA Junior Football League

ITT 1-09 Waterford IT 4-20

Today in Munster Colleges U16 and 1/2 ”B” Hurling, Causeway Comprehensive take on St. Josephs Secondary School Tulla at 12.30 in Askeaton.

In U16 and 1/2 ”E” Hurling, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai play Mercy Mounthawk at 12.30 in Caherslee.

In U 15 ”E” Football, Killarney Community College play Colaiste Cluain Meala at 10-45 in Charleville.

LADIES GAA

North Kerry ladies D Signs Under 14 Division 1 Semi-Final: Abbeydorney 5-10 Austin Stacks 2-04