Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

U11 East Region League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Rathmore 5-13 Spa 1-14
Lee Strand Ladies Town League Under 12
Division 1 ; Na Gaeil 4-07 v John Mitchels 1-04
Division 2 ; St Pats 3-09 v Ballymac Gold 1-01
Churchill 3-10 v Austin Stacks Rockets 1-05
North Kerry Bord Na Nog fixture for this evening.
The U16 league final in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee sees Knock/Brosna/Duagh take on Beale at 6.45 in Finuge.
Tralee Town Board U-16 League Division 1 at 6.30pm
Austin Stacks V St. Pat’s
Ardfert V Na Gaeil
U-14 Suits Select Division 3 Final at 7pm at Caherslee {Extra Time if necessary}
Ballymacelligott {B} V Austin Stacks {B}
U-13 Kellihers Mills League Division 2, Churchill V Na Gaeil at 6.45pm at The New Churchill Gaa Pitch.
Glenflesk host Killarney Legion @ 7pm
North Kerry Ladies Billy Kissanes Meats Under 12 Development Final .
Castlegregory v Anascaul @ 7-00pm
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2 ; Corca Dhuibhne v Castleisland Desmonds @ 6-30pm in Lispole
Division 4 ; Moyvane v Churchill @ 7-00pm In Clounmacon
Currow v Kerins O Rahilly’s ”B” @ 7-30pm