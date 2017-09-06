Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

U11 East Region League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Rathmore 5-13 Spa 1-14

Lee Strand Ladies Town League Under 12

Division 1 ; Na Gaeil 4-07 v John Mitchels 1-04

Division 2 ; St Pats 3-09 v Ballymac Gold 1-01

Churchill 3-10 v Austin Stacks Rockets 1-05

North Kerry Bord Na Nog fixture for this evening.

The U16 league final in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee sees Knock/Brosna/Duagh take on Beale at 6.45 in Finuge.

Tralee Town Board U-16 League Division 1 at 6.30pm

Austin Stacks V St. Pat’s

Ardfert V Na Gaeil

U-14 Suits Select Division 3 Final at 7pm at Caherslee {Extra Time if necessary}

Ballymacelligott {B} V Austin Stacks {B}

U-13 Kellihers Mills League Division 2, Churchill V Na Gaeil at 6.45pm at The New Churchill Gaa Pitch.

Glenflesk host Killarney Legion @ 7pm

North Kerry Ladies Billy Kissanes Meats Under 12 Development Final .

Castlegregory v Anascaul @ 7-00pm

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 2 ; Corca Dhuibhne v Castleisland Desmonds @ 6-30pm in Lispole

Division 4 ; Moyvane v Churchill @ 7-00pm In Clounmacon

Currow v Kerins O Rahilly’s ”B” @ 7-30pm