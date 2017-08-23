Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Minor Football League Div 5 Final replay, Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane 1-11 Renard / St. Mary’s 0-12
Barrett Cup Round 1, St Pat’s 3-13 An Ghaeltacht 2-12
North Kerry Board Na Nog U12 League Division 2, in assocation with McElligot Oil Asdee,
Duagh 5.19 Beale 5.6
Crotta have beaten Abbeydorney 0-9 to 0-8 to win The Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry U13 ”B” Hurling Championship Final.
Senior Football League Div 3
Laune Rangers host Ballydonoghue 7pm
Keanes Super Valu Minor Football Championship Semi Finals
St.Kierans V East Kerry in Austin Stack Park 6.30
St Brendan’s V Kenmare District, Lewis Road 6.30
Minor Football League Div 1 Final Dr Crokes take on Austin Stacks in Milltown 6.30
Keane’s SuperValu Minor Hurling Championship Preliminary Round, Ballyduff welcome Lixnaw 6.30