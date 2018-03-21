This evening in The Mid Kerry senior league, Cromane take on Beaufort at 8.15pm in John Mitchels pitch.
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING Ruby Walsh is aiming to be back in saddle in just five weeks time. The 38 year old jockey has had a positive update...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2., Moyvane 4 Killarney 3. Listowel 4 Castleisland 3. Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters League Mens section, Moyvane 8 Killarney...
Between the covers
Maire Logue from Listowel Writers week discusses Edna O’Brien, John Boyne, Colm Tobin and Donal Ryan. She also sneak previews some of the highlights...
St Michael’s NS energy saving device
St Michael’s National school in Sneem have come up with a great energy-saving device that was inspired by the Elf on the shelf. Class...
Sive in The Green
A group of lads from CBS the Green are presenting a production of ‘Sive’ by John B. Keane. Deirdre was joined by teacher Ellen...