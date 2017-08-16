Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Junior Hurling Championship, Ladys Walk 2-14 Duagh 2-4
Mid Kerry Junior Football League Final
Beaufort 4-12 Miltown/Castlemaine 0-14
North Kerry Minor Football League Division 2 Final.
Moyvane /Tarbert 1-17 Beale 1-11
Killarney Carpets & Furniture O’Sullivan Cup East Kerry Junior Championship Final
Dr Crokes 0-10 Spa 0-09
The Bill Tangney Cup East Kerry Junior Competition Final
Glenflesk 4-10 Firies 0-18
Suits Select Tralee Town Board U-14 League:
Austin Stacks 5-15 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-6
Austin Stacks(B) 5-13 St. Pats Blenerville 4-8
East Region U11 Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Scartaglin 5-21 Gneeveguilla 3-06
U11 East Region League for Wednesday 16th August 2017 sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
First named team at home
Glenflesk v Rathmore @7pm
FIXTURE NORTH KERRY UNDER 13 “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
BALLYDUFF v LIXNAW in LERRIG @ 6.30 pm
Finals of the U-16 County Football League for this Wednesday, 16th August:
Division 2: Na Gaeil v Firies Time: 7.15pm Venue: Austin Stacks Park
Division 3: Beaufort v G’guilla Time: 7.15pm Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Division 4: Knock/Brosna/Duagh v Castlegregory Time: 7.00pm Venue: Na Gaeil
Division 5: Kilcummin v Currow Time: 6.00pm Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium
Division 6: Fossa v Ballyduff Time: 6.00pm Venue: Austin Stacks Park
Division 7: Finuge v Moyvane/Tarbert Time: 7.00pm Venue: Coolard
Extra time in the event any game ends in a draw.
Meanwhile the Division 1 semi final replay sees Austin Stacks take on Dr Crokes in Connolly Park at 7pm