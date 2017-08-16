Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Junior Hurling Championship, Ladys Walk 2-14 Duagh 2-4

Mid Kerry Junior Football League Final

Beaufort 4-12 Miltown/Castlemaine 0-14

North Kerry Minor Football League Division 2 Final.

Moyvane /Tarbert 1-17 Beale 1-11

Killarney Carpets & Furniture O’Sullivan Cup East Kerry Junior Championship Final

Dr Crokes 0-10 Spa 0-09

The Bill Tangney Cup East Kerry Junior Competition Final

Glenflesk 4-10 Firies 0-18

Suits Select Tralee Town Board U-14 League:

Austin Stacks 5-15 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-6

Austin Stacks(B) 5-13 St. Pats Blenerville 4-8

East Region U11 Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Scartaglin 5-21 Gneeveguilla 3-06

U11 East Region League for Wednesday 16th August 2017 sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

First named team at home

Glenflesk v Rathmore @7pm

FIXTURE NORTH KERRY UNDER 13 “A” HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

BALLYDUFF v LIXNAW in LERRIG @ 6.30 pm

Finals of the U-16 County Football League for this Wednesday, 16th August:

Division 2: Na Gaeil v Firies Time: 7.15pm Venue: Austin Stacks Park

Division 3: Beaufort v G’guilla Time: 7.15pm Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Division 4: Knock/Brosna/Duagh v Castlegregory Time: 7.00pm Venue: Na Gaeil

Division 5: Kilcummin v Currow Time: 6.00pm Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium

Division 6: Fossa v Ballyduff Time: 6.00pm Venue: Austin Stacks Park

Division 7: Finuge v Moyvane/Tarbert Time: 7.00pm Venue: Coolard

Extra time in the event any game ends in a draw.

Meanwhile the Division 1 semi final replay sees Austin Stacks take on Dr Crokes in Connolly Park at 7pm