Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Kerry College of Further Education take on University of Ulster today in the Quarter Finals of the Higher Education Championship.

Throw in time at the Connaught Centre of Excellence in Ballyhaunis is at 2.30

The quarter final line-up in the Sigerson Cup will be completed this evening.

A meeting with David Clifford and I-T Tralee awaits the winner of this afternoon’s meeting of D-I-T and I-T Carlow at Grangegorman.

The winners of defending champions St. Mary’s game with U-U-J will be at home to U-L in the last-8.

While at 7, Dundalk IT face DCU with the winners to progress to a meeting with last year’s beaten finalists UCD.

DJ Foran struck 1-9 for UCD last night who progressed to the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals with a 1-17 to 1-12 victory over C-I-T.