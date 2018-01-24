Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Today in Munster Post Primary Schools fixtures, Iver Sceine Kenmare take on Kanturk in U18 and a half ”B” Football at 11.30 in Naomh Aban.

In The Frewen Cup, ISK meet St. Brendan’s Killarney, Mercy Mounthawk take on St Flannans Ennis.

Both games start at 1.30

Garda College set-up a Sigerson Cup first round meeting with U-C-C last night.

They thrashed Athlone I-T on a scoreline of 7-10 to 11-points.

It is D-C-U next for Dundalk I-T, who beat Trinity by 1-18 to 10-points.

There is further action in round 1 this afternoon.

N-U-I Galway take on I-T Sligo in Dangan.