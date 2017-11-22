Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

In Group ”A” of Corn Ui Mhuiri, Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis College Rochestown at 1.30 in Naomh Aban

ISK v St Flannans College Ennis in The Bog Garden at 1.30

In Group ”C” PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v St Brendans Killarney at 1.30 in John Mitchels

In Group ”D” Tralee CBS v Bandon at 1.30 in Millstreet.

Munster Colleges U18 .5 Football, PS Rathmore v John The Baptist Community School in Tournafulla at 12.30

Kerry College of Further Education take on Dundalk IT in the semi final of the Higher Education League at 2pm today in Portlaoise.

IT Tralee v LIT in The Munster Junior Hurling League is off