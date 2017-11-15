Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Third Level Colleges,

Senior Hurling League semi-final: IT Tralee v Ulster University (Ballykelly GAA Pitch, Kildare) at 7.30

Today in Munster post primary fixtures.

In U18.5 ”B” Football, Tarbet Comprehensive School v CBS Mitchelstown at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

U15 ”A” Football Final, St Brendans Killarney v St. Flannans College Ennis at 1.30 in The Bog Garden

U18.5 E Hurling, Semi-Final, Coláiste Mhuire Cobh v Tralee CBS at 12 noon in Kilmichael Club House

U15 ”D” Football Semi-Final, Presentation Ballingarry v St Josephs Ballybunion at 12.30 in Boher.

Kerry College of Further Education take on UCD today at 1pm in UL in Division 4 of the Higher Education League Quarter Final.