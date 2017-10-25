Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures

Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor A&B Championship Quarter Final
Dr. Crokes 1-14 Gneeveguilla 2-09
IT Tralee 3-12 GMIT 4-4 in Camogie Div. 2 League
Today in Munster Post Primary schools fixtures.
In U18.5 ”D” Hurling Iver Sceine Kenmare v Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale in Castleisland at 12.30
In 18.5 ”E” Football, Killarney Community College v St Ailbies in Rathkeale at 11.00
In U18.5 ”E” Hurling, Causeway Comprehensive School v Bandon at 12.30 in Millstreet
In U15 ”A” Football, Tralee CBS v St. Flannans College Ennis in Rathkeale at 1.30
Mercy Mounthawk v St Brendans Killarney in Firies at 1.30
In 18.5 E Hurling Quarter Final, Mercy Mounthawk v Tralee CBS in John Mitchels at 12:30
In U15 C Football Quarter Final, Presentation Milltown v Blackwater Community School Lismore at a venue TBC
This evening in The Higher Education League.
Kerry College Of Further Education take on Shannon College in Tralee Sports Complex Pitch at 5pm.
North Kerry Ladies D-Signs Under 14 Division 1 Final Replay
Abbeydorney host Ballymac @ 6-45pm