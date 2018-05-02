Wednesday GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES
East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Currow 0-12 Firies 2-13
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League
Division 8
Dromid Waterville 1.04 Skellig Rangers Valentia 5.14
Damien McCarthy looks ahead to tonight’s Fixtures in the Lee Strand Under 14 Football League
Lee Strand U-12 County Football League
Division 1A
Kilcummin 1.11 Dr. Crokes 1.11
Ballymacelligott 1.10 Austin Stacks 3.11
Division 1B
Kilcummin 3.08 Dr. Crokes 3.08
Ballymacelligott C 2.06 Austin Stacks C 0.09
Division 3A
Kerins O’Rahillys 4.05 Moyvane 4.12
Division 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys 2.05 Moyvane 4.03
In the Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12 Division 3 Shield Final
Listowel Emmets 3-09 Na Gaeil 0-02
Schools Football
Tralee CBS take on St Brendan’s Killarney this lunchtime in the Kerry Colleges Cup Final.
Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 1.30.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4
Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballymac Gold at 6.30pm
Beale v Ballyduff at 6.45pm