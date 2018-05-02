Wednesday GAA Fixtures & Results

GAELIC GAMES

East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security

Currow 0-12 Firies 2-13

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League

Division 8

Dromid Waterville 1.04 Skellig Rangers Valentia 5.14

Damien McCarthy looks ahead to tonight’s Fixtures in the Lee Strand Under 14 Football League

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League



Division 1A

Kilcummin 1.11 Dr. Crokes 1.11

Ballymacelligott 1.10 Austin Stacks 3.11

Division 1B

Kilcummin 3.08 Dr. Crokes 3.08

Ballymacelligott C 2.06 Austin Stacks C 0.09

Division 3A

Kerins O’Rahillys 4.05 Moyvane 4.12

Division 3B

Kerins O’Rahillys 2.05 Moyvane 4.03

In the Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12 Division 3 Shield Final

Listowel Emmets 3-09 Na Gaeil 0-02

Schools Football

Tralee CBS take on St Brendan’s Killarney this lunchtime in the Kerry Colleges Cup Final.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 1.30.

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4

Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballymac Gold at 6.30pm

Beale v Ballyduff at 6.45pm