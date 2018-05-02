Wednesday GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security
Currow 0-12 Firies 2-13

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League
Division 8
Dromid Waterville 1.04 Skellig Rangers Valentia 5.14

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League

Division 1A
Kilcummin 1.11 Dr. Crokes 1.11
Ballymacelligott 1.10 Austin Stacks 3.11

Division 1B
Kilcummin 3.08 Dr. Crokes 3.08
Ballymacelligott C 2.06 Austin Stacks C 0.09

Division 3A
Kerins O’Rahillys 4.05 Moyvane 4.12

Division 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys 2.05 Moyvane 4.03

In the Billy Kissane Meats North Kerry Ladies Football Under 12 Division 3 Shield Final

Listowel Emmets 3-09 Na Gaeil 0-02

Schools Football

Tralee CBS take on St Brendan’s Killarney this lunchtime in the Kerry Colleges Cup Final.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 1.30.

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 4

Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballymac Gold at 6.30pm

Beale v Ballyduff at 6.45pm

