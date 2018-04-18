Wednesday GAA Fixtures

RESULTS from Tuesday 17th

North Kerry Junior Football Leagues Round 4 Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
15 A Side Competition (Where both teams agree to play 13 aside)
Division 3
Moyvane B v Tarbert B – Tarbert couldn’t field
Ballydonoghue B v Beale – Postponed due to a bereavement in Ballydonoghue
Emmets B Bye

Division 4 13 A Side Competition (Where both teams agree to play 15 aside)
Division 4A
Finuge B 1.03 St Senans B 1.12
Castleisland Desmonds B 5.15 Brosna B 0.03

Division 4B
Ballyduff B v Clounmacon – unplayable Pitches
Knockanure Bye

FIXTURES for Wednesday 18th at 7pm

Lee Strand U-14 County Football Leagues

Division 3
Ballyduff v Rathmore

Division 8
St. Pats Blennerville v Asdee Ballylongford St. Michael’s Foilmore v Beale Kilgarvan Tousist v Dromid Blennerville

Division 9
Dr. Crokes B v Legion B

U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney

Round 3
Firies V Dr Crokes
Venue – Farranfore at 7pm

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League
Group 1/ Round 4
Abbeydorney v Crotta at 7.30pm

North Kerry Ladies Football Billy Kissane Meats Under 12

Division 3
John Mitchels v Duagh at 7-00pm

Division 4
Austin Stacks Rockets v Abbeydorney B at 6-30pm

