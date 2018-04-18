Wednesday GAA Fixtures

RESULTS from Tuesday 17th

North Kerry Junior Football Leagues Round 4 Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

15 A Side Competition (Where both teams agree to play 13 aside)

Division 3

Moyvane B v Tarbert B – Tarbert couldn’t field

Ballydonoghue B v Beale – Postponed due to a bereavement in Ballydonoghue

Emmets B Bye

Division 4 13 A Side Competition (Where both teams agree to play 15 aside)

Division 4A

Finuge B 1.03 St Senans B 1.12

Castleisland Desmonds B 5.15 Brosna B 0.03

Division 4B

Ballyduff B v Clounmacon – unplayable Pitches

Knockanure Bye

FIXTURES for Wednesday 18th at 7pm

Lee Strand U-14 County Football Leagues

Division 3

Ballyduff v Rathmore

Division 8

St. Pats Blennerville v Asdee Ballylongford St. Michael’s Foilmore v Beale Kilgarvan Tousist v Dromid Blennerville

Division 9

Dr. Crokes B v Legion B

U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney



Round 3

Firies V Dr Crokes

Venue – Farranfore at 7pm

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League

Group 1/ Round 4

Abbeydorney v Crotta at 7.30pm

North Kerry Ladies Football Billy Kissane Meats Under 12



Division 3

John Mitchels v Duagh at 7-00pm

Division 4

Austin Stacks Rockets v Abbeydorney B at 6-30pm