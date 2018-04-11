Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

All-Ireland Minor Champions Kerry will begin the defence of their Munster title tonight against Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles.

The Kingdom are bidding for 6-in-a-row in the province in the hope of going on to win a fifth All-Ireland in-a-row.

Wing-forward, Paul O’Shea of Kilcummin will captain the side which is the first competitive outing for the Kingdom in under the new Under-17 minor structure.

Kerry manager, Peter Keane says it’s hard to know exactly how well his team will fare until tonight.

AUDIO – PETERWED

The Tipperary Manager says he’s not contemplating defeat, but he knows that a loss against Kerry is not the end of the season for his side.

Matt Doherty says he worked with last year’s Under 17 squad and will be familiar with a number of his players.

AUDIO – MATTWED

Our coverage starts at 6.50 and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry in association with Fitzgerald’s of Dingle – there’s everything for your home, including ideas.

—

There’s another packed weekend ahead in the Club Championships.

Colm Kelly looks ahead.

AUDIO – COLMWED

In Division 9 of the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League tonight’s game between Legion B v Austin Stacks B is postponed.

With a look forward to the games that are going ahead, here’s Damien McCarthy.

AUDIO – DAMIENWED

SOCCER

Bayern Munich will look to avoid a similar fate as Barcelona in the Champions League tonight.

They bring a 2-1 first leg lead over Sevilla (PR: Sev-vee-ya) back to the Allianz Arena for their quarter final second leg.

While Juventus will look to take inspiration from Roma’s achievements when they kick off at the Bernabeu.

They trail holders Real Madrid 3-nil from the first leg.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

====

Wolves can take a step closer to a Premier League return tonight.

The Championship leaders play host to Derby, with kick-off at 7.45.

====

St. Patrick’s Athletic have unveiled plans for a brand new 12-thousand seater stadium.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division side say the project at St. Michael’s Estate will be financially independent and requires no government funding.

Pat’s claim the stadium would take two-years to be built once planning permission is granted.

====

Padraig Harnett has news about Kerry Schoolboys and Schoolgirls soccer

AUDIO: HARNETTWED

BADMINTON

The Kerry Team will travel to UL in limerick this coming Saturday to compete in the Munster Brewster Cup against Cork and Tipperary.

The action gets underway in Limerick at 9.30am.

RACING

The ground is starting to dry at Aintree as final preparations are made ahead of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree, which starts tomorrow.

Mike Vince is trackside.

AUDIO – MIKEWED

There’s another seven-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first there goes to post at 6 o’clock.