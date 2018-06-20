Wednesday Evening Sports Update

WORLD CUP

Uruguay have sealed their place in the last-16 of the World Cup.

Luis Suarez scored the only goal of the game on the occasion of his 100th cap as they laboured to a 1-nil win over Saudi Arabia in Rostov.





The result also means the hosts Russia will make the second phase for the first time since 1986.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 85th international goal gave Portugal a 1-nil win over Morocco.

And kicking off in just under an hour in Kazan, Spain will face Iran.

SOCCER

Dundalk will fancy their chances of making the next round of the Europa League qualifiers.

They’ll be away to Levadia Tallinn for the first leg of their tie.

Levadia lost 6-2 on aggregate to Cork City last year.

Should Dundalk come through that one they’ll face AEK Larnaca in round 2.

Shamrock Rovers have will be away to A-I-K of Stockholm for the second leg of their tie.

While Derry City are heading east for a clash with Dinamo Minsk.

Those ties will be played in the last week of July and the first week of August.

Meanwhile Burnley’s European return takes them no further than Scotland.

They’ll face Aberdeen in the second qualifying round.

West Ham have signed goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (pron: loo-cuss fab-ee-ann-skee) from Swansea.

He’s signed a three-year contract and joins the club for an undisclosed fee.

Fabianski was an unused substitute in Poland’s 2-1 World Cup defeat to Senegal yesterday.

Leicester have signed midfielder James Maddison from Norwich City on a five-year deal.

It’s understood the fee’s worth around 24-million-pounds.

Huddersfield have made their fourth signing of the summer.

Midfielder Juninho Bacuna has joined from Dutch side Groningen for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year old has signed a 3-year contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

RUGBY

Leinster will begin their defence of their Champions Cup title in Pool 1 next season along with Toulouse, Wasps and Bath.

Munster have been drawn in Pool 2 along with Castres, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester.

While Ulster have been handed an incredibly tough draw – they’ll be in Pool 4 with Scarlets, Simon Zebo’s new employers Racing (PR: Rassing) and Leicester.

Paddy Jackson will be making a sooner-than-expected return to Irish shores.

His new side Perpignan (PR: Pare-pin-yon) have been drawn in the same European Challenge Cup pool as Connacht.

Joining them in a tough Pool 3 will be Sale and Bordeaux-Begles.



Ireland will renew acquaintances with the All Blacks in the autumn.

The reigning world champions will visit the Aviva Stadium on November 17th.

Ireland will kick start their autumn series against Argentina on November 10th.

While the USA come to Lansdowne Road on November 24th.

TENNIS

The Fever Tree Championships are continuing at Queens Club in London and with the latest, here’s Dave Luddy.

Andy Murray says he may yet miss Wimbledon – despite making an encouraging return to competitive tennis after injury.

After almost a year out, he lost in three sets to Nick Kyrgios (pron: kee-ree-oss) in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships.

Murray says he could play Eastbourne next week – and still skip playing at the All England Club.

He’ll wait and see how his body’s coped with the comeback.

RACING

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has made Ascot history by saddling Poets World to land the featured Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Day 2 of the Royal Meeting,

Mike Vince reports.