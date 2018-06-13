Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Fernando Hierro insists the turbulence that’s seen him installed as the new Spain manager will not derail their World Cup plans.

Julen Lopetegui (PR: Low-pa-tay-ghee) was sacked this morning barely 48-hours before their opening Group B match against Portugal in Sochi.





Federation chief Luis Rubiales was angered at discovering Lopetegui’s pending move to Real Madrid just five-minutes before it was announced.

Facing the media this afternoon, Hierro says the past two days can’t undo their years of preparation for the tournament.

Mexico will become the first country to host the World Cup finals for a third time.

Their joint-bid with the United States and Canada beat Morocco’s bid by 134-votes to 65 at today’s FIFA Congress.

Republic of Ireland defender Greg Cunningham will be playing Premier League football next season.

He’s become Cardiff City’s second signing of the summer, joining from Preston for an undisclosed fee.

GAELIC GAMES

Michael Ryan and his management team still have the backing of the Tipperary County Board.

Last weekend’s defeat to Clare means the 2016 All Ireland champions won’t be progressing beyond this year’s Munster Championship.

But the Tipp county board say Ryan’s position as manager is not up for discussion, and they’ll be honouring the three-year deal that only began in September.



Fermanagh GAA are denying that they banned Donegal media from their press event ahead of the Ulster final.

One local journalist claims he was told by a Fermanagh official that he would be allowed attend the event if he was working for national press.

But in a brief statement this afternoon, Fermanagh say they offered invites to two Fermanagh papers, and national and provincial publications.

They say at no time was anyone asked to leave the media event.



TENNIS

Rafa Nadal’s participation at Wimbledon has been cast into further doubt.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner has pulled out of Queen’s Club next week.

Nadal says he’s following doctor’s advice after playing 27 matches on clay in the spring.

Each of Nadal’s five Wimbledon final appearances have come, however, after making the quarter finals or better at Queen’s.

And after skipping the clay court season, Roger Federer has marked his return to grass with a win.

He was a 3-set winner over Misha Zverev in the first round of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon.

CRICKET

Ireland have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second match of their T-20 Tri-Nations tournament.

They’re up against the Netherlands again today, having lost to the same opposition by just 4-runs in Rotterdam yesterday.

A short time ago, Ireland were 100 for 3.