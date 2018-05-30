Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue is facing a ‘long-term’ absence after having knee surgery.

The loose head forward suffered ligament damage in the Reds’ PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster earlier this month.





Munster have also confirmed that prop Jeremy Loughman has signed a new one-year contract.



SOCCER

Players who commit an act of violent conduct, without an incident being seen by the referee could be sent off retrospectively at this summer’s World Cup.

The Daily Mail claims a rule change is being brought in, which would allow the newly introduced video assistant referee to flag up an incident to the on-field official.

Previously, once the game had resumed, an issue couldn’t be dealt with until after the match.

Red cards could even be issued at half-time.



TENNIS

2016 champion Novak Djokovic is into the third round of the French Open tennis.

He won in straight sets against Spain’s Jaume (pron: jao-muh) Munar – 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner’s lined up a last-32 match with another Spaniard – Roberto Bautista Agut.

Women’s world number one Simona Halep has overcome a poor first set to reach round two.

Starting the grand slam a day later than scheduled due to rain, the two-time runner-up beat American Alison Riske (pron: risk) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Two time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova is through to the third round following a straight sets win over Lara Arrua-barrena of Spain.





BOXING

The Ireland Team, led by Castleisland-woman Jennifer O’Sullivan, have won 14 medals at the European Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Championships in Bulgaria.

They will return home with four gold, four silver and six bronze medals after a highly successful tournament.

T-J Doheny has been handed an I-B-F World Super Bantamweight title shot.

The Portlaoise-native will face Ryosuke Iwasa for the belt in Toyko on August 16th.

Doheny, who is based in Australia, holds a 19-0 (pron: 19 and oh) record as a professional.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s leading Oaks hopeful Magical will miss Friday’s race.

The Group Two winner suffered a knock when cantering yesterday.

The final field still includes five runners from team Ballydoyle – Bye Bye Baby, Flattering, Forever Together, I Can Fly and Magic Wand.