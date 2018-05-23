Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford will be without Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony for this Sunday’s Munster Hurling Championship meeting with Clare.

Former hurler of the year Gleeson has been suffering with back and ankle problems.





While Mahony has not recovered in time from a finger injury.

SOCCER

New Arsenal boss Unai (pron: oo-nye) Emery says he’s taken on a huge challenge, but it’s a dream to be at the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla (pron: sev-ee-uh) head coach has succeeded Arsene Wenger, who had been in charge since 1996.

Emery was sacked by PSG at the end of the season despite winning the French treble, and is best known for leading Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles.

He’s confident in his own ability.

Andres Iniesta is to sign for Japanese side Vissel Kobe (PR: Koe-bay).

The Spanish midfielder ended his Barcelona career at the weekend, and has been included in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Iniesta is likely to be confirmed as a Wissel player by tomorrow.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has narrowly missed out on a third stage victory in this year’s Giro D’Italia.

Points jersey holder Elia Viviani won today’s 17th stage in a sprint into Iseo, edging Bennett into second.

Simon Yates retains the leader’s pink jersey, along with his 56-second lead over Tom Dumoulin.

RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster’s Pro 14 final meeting with Scarlets.

The centre has not recovered in time from a knee injury suffered in their Champions Cup final win over Racing (PR: Rassing) a fortnight ago.

Leinster will now be hopeful that captain Isa Nacewa can work through his calf problem to slot into the centre.