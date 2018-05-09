Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning coaching team will remain unchanged through to the end of next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Defence coach Andy Farrell, forwards coach Simon Easterby, scrum coach Greg Feek, and skills coach Richie Murphy have all signed two-year extensions with the I-R-F-U.

Feek continues in his role, despite also taking up a position with Japanese club Ricoh in the coming weeks.

Ulster look set to be without their new head-coach Dan McFarland until December.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend says it’s ‘disappointing’ that his forwards coach has taken the job and insists that he’ll be serving out his nine-month notice period with the Scots.

Ulster had hoped to secure an early release to allow McFarland to begin work with them this summer.

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says top scorer Romelu Lukaku will miss their final two Premier League games of the season because of injury, leaving him doubtful for the FA Cup final.

But captain Michael Carrick will make his final United appearance before retiring, when they face Watford on Sunday.

He’s played just four games this term after being diagnosed with a heart problem last year.

Mourinho says they’ll miss him.

Swansea’s relegation to the Championship will be confirmed tonight if Huddersfield pick up a point away to Chelsea.

A win for the hosts, however, will see them pull level on points with third-placed Liverpool.

Tottenham are nervously clinging on to fourth spot ahead of the visit of Newcastle to Wembley.

Arsene Wenger’s penultimate game in charge of Arsenal comes away to Leicester.

While champions Manchester City play host to the newly-safe Brighton.

Southampton plan to open talks with Mark Hughes about a new contract.

The club’s Premier League safety was all-but secured last night with a 1-nil win away to Swansea.

Hughes’ current deal only runs until the end of the season, but a new three-year deal could be on the table next week.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic’s French Open preparations have suffered another blow.

He’s been beaten in 3-sets by Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Djokovic is yet to make it beyond the round of 16 in any of his clay court outings so far this season.

The win for Edmund should be enough to see him enter the world’s top 20.

There were no such worries for Rafa Nadal, whose straight sets win over Gael Monfils (PR: Guy-elle Mon-feese) means he’s now won 48 consecutive sets on clay.

Andy Murray’s hopes of a dream return at Wimbledon look like being dashed.

His former coach Mark Petchey says the two-time winner at S-W-19 has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a hip injury.

Murray required an operation on the hip in January and hasn’t played competitively since going out of Wimbledon last year.

Serena Williams looks like being a doubt for the French Open later this month after pulling out of another clay court tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion won’t be appearing at next week’s Italian Open in Rome.

Williams also decided to miss the current event in Madrid.

She returned to action in March, six months after giving birth to daughter Olympia.

Golf

Tiger Woods will make his first appearance at the Open since 2015 after confirming his entry for this year’s event.

He’s won the Claret Jug three times – with his most recent victory at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

The tournament gets underway at Carnoustie in July.