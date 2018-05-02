Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has ruled former player of the year Lee Keegan out of their Connacht Senior Football Championship opener against Galway.

The four-time All-Star had surgery on his dislocated shoulder and Rochford says the quarter-final on Sunday week will come around too quickly.

SOCCER

Liverpool are potentially 90-minutes away from a first Champions League final in 11-years.

They’ve taken a 5-2 lead with them into tonight’s semi final second leg with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

There’s a heavy police presence in the Eternal City this evening, as authorities seek to avoid similar clashes that left Dunboyne man Sean Cox in a critical condition last week.

Liverpool supporters have been urged not to walk to the Olimpico, and to use a shuttle bus service instead to minimise the risk of trouble.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

Gareth Roberts is from The Anfield Wrap podcast and says meeting with Roma fans in the city hall earlier was significant.

There have been more changes at Scottish Premiership side Rangers this afternoon.

Board members Paul Murray and Barry Scott have both resigned – a day after Graeme Murty was sacked as manager of the Ibrox club.

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says he’ll hold further talks about becoming their next boss tomorrow.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is out of the World Championships.

He claimed just one frame from this afternoon’s session and lost his quarter final 13-6 to Kyren Wilson.

On the other table, Mark Williams leads Ali Carter by 8-frames to 6.

Earlier, John Higgins fought back from 5-3 down to level his match with Judd Trump at 8-frames apiece – they’ll resume this evening at 7.

That will be the evening session’s only game after Barry Hawkins wrapped up a 13-5 win over Ding Junhui (PR: Jun-hwee).

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening where the first is off at 5.30.