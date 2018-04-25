Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RACING

Willie Mullins has landed the feature on day two of the Punchestown Festival and with an update from there here’s Dave Keena

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/keena-wed-pm.mp3

SOCCER

Bayern Munich head coach Juup Heynckes says they don’t fear Cristiano Ronaldo, as they have Robert Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga champions welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their Champions League semi final tonight.

Kick off is at 7.45.

SNOOKER

Another former champion has made a first round exit at the World Championships.

2010 winner Neil Robertson went down to Robert Milkins by 10-frames to 5 this afternoon.

On the other table, Judd Trump is 4-3 up on Chris Wakelin.

Earlier, Mark Williams completed a 10-frames to 5 victory over Jimmy Robertson.

And this evening, four-time champion John Higgins will resume 6-3 up on Thailand’s Thepchaiya (PR: Tep-chy-ah) Un-Nooh.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic’s French Open preparations suffered a blow today.

The Serb was beaten in the second round of the Barcelona Open in 3-sets by world number 140, Martin Klizan.

There were no such worries for Rafa Nadal – the ten-time winner in Barcelona was a straight sets winner over Roberto Carballes Baena.

David Goffin (PR: Goff-fan) and Grigor Dimitrov also moved safely through to the last-16.

BOXING

Ireland have won gold at the European Youth Championships in Italy.

Bray light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse dominated her Russian opponent to claim gold with a unanimous decision victory.

Leitrim’s Dearbhla Rooney claimed a featherweight silver today.

While Evelyn Igharo of Louth took a light welterweight silver.

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy fights for gold at around 5.15.