Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

It’s feared that Sean O’Brien’s season is over.

The 42-dot-i-e report that the Leinster flanker may require surgery to fix an on-going shoulder issue.

O’Brien played just 40-minutes of his comeback game against Benetton last Saturday, and is a major doubt for Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final with the Scarlets.

If he does require surgery, it would likely spell the end of O’Brien’s season.

Munster coach Johan van Graan has called on his side to ’embrace the expectation.’

The Southern Province are continuing their build up to Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Keith Earls, Jack O’Donoghue and James Cronin will all be hoping to prove their fitness during training in Limerick today.

Van Graan says the spirit in the camp is high following their back to back Pro 14 games in South Africa.

AUDIO – VANGRAAN

Connacht have confirmed that Andrew Browne is to leave the province at the end of the season.

The versatile forward made his provincial debut in 2007, and has gone on to make over 150 appearances since then.

SOCCER

Bournemouth aim for just their second win in nine Premier League games later.

They host a Manchester United team who were beaten by bottom side West Brom at the weekend.

Boss Eddie Howe says he relishes the fixtures against the big teams.

AUDIO – HOWE

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says tonight’s game at Bournemouth is a chance for players to secure a place in the team for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

They had a shock defeat to bottom side West Brom on Sunday – handing the title to rivals Manchester City.

Mourinho says his side need to be more consistent – but that’s not just down to the senior players.

AUDIO – MOURINHO

Kick off is at 7.45.

RACING

Next week’s Punchestown Festival will once again decide the destination of this year’s Irish trainers’ championship.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are locked in battle.

Punchestown General Manager and Tralee-man, Dick O’Sullivan, says it is great for the festival and for racing fans as both trainers will bring their very best horses to try and win the title.

AUDIO – DICKOSULL http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dickosull.mp3

There’s racing this evening at Dundalk with the first underway at 6pm.