Wednesday Evening Sports Update

CYCLING

Dan Martin has finished second on today’s 17th stage of the Tour de France.

The UAE rider came home 28-seconds behind stage winner Nairo Quintana (PR: Nyro Kin-tah-na) up the Col du Portet (PR: Por-tay).





Yellow jersey-wearer Geraint Thomas came in third and has stretched his lead on general classification, but Chris Froome has dropped to third.

Thomas leads Tom Dumoulin by 1-mintue 59-seconds, with Froome a further 32-seconds back.

Martin is up to ninth on general classification and was left exhausted but elated at his performance today.

SOCCER

Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick (PR: Kez-ick) insists chief executive Ivan Gazidis hasn’t accepted an offer to move to AC Milan.

It’s reported he’ll join the Italian club as an executive director in September.

But Keswick says Gazidis receives “many offers” and is “fully committed to taking Arsenal forward”.

Sticking with Arsenal, and Alex Iwobi has signed a new five-year contract at the club, keeping him at the Emirates until 2023.

Celtic will look to take another significant step towards the Champions League group stages tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side welcome Rosenborg to Parkhead in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Elsewhere, Dundalk will be keeping an eye on events in Amsterdam tonight.

The losers of the Ajax – Sturm Graz tie will face Stephen Kenny’s side in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

OLYMPICS

The Government have announced funding aimed at securing 20 Olympic and Paralympic medals at the Los Angeles Games of 2028.

It’s part of a new ten-year National Sports Policy that covers the release of 220-million-euro worth of funding.

1-point-5 million of that will be allocated to preparations of high performance units ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The Women In Sport programme is to see its funding doubled to 2-million euro.



TENNIS

Serena Williams claims she’s a victim of discrimination by being drug tested as much as she is.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said on Twitter she’ll do “whatever it takes to have a clean sport” but that it feels like it’s only her being targeted.

It was recently revealed that Williams has been tested more times by the United States Anti-Doping Agency than any other player in 2018.

RACING

Frankie Dettori will miss Saturday’s flagship card at Ascot and some plum rides on the first two days of Goodwood next week after getting a 10-day suspension cut but not overturned.

Mike Vince has more.