Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER



Alisson is set to be confirmed as a Liverpool player.

A world record fee of 75-million euro has been agreed between Liverpool and Roma for the 25-year old Brazilian goalkeeper.

Alisson is due to fly into the UK to put pen-to-paper on the deal, with personal terms already agreed for a 5-year deal.





The fee will dwarf the 40-million euro paid by Manchester City to Benfica for Alisson’s Brazilian squad-mate Ederson just last summer.

Celtic will look to complete their passage to the second qualifying round of the Champions League this evening.

Brendan Rodgers’ side take a 3-nil lead back to Parkhead for the second leg of their tie with Armenian champions, Alashkert.

Kick off this evening is at 7.45.



Republic of Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan has earned a move to West Ham.

The 19-year old leaves Shelbourne to sign for the FA Women’s Super League side.

Kiernan scored a hat-trick as Shels claimed the FAI Women’s Cup with a 5-0 win over Wexford Youths in 2016, before becoming a key member of Colin Bell’s Ireland side.

CYCLING

It’s advantage: Team Sky after today’s 11th stage of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas won the stage on the climb up La Rosiere, and in the process he takes the leader’s yellow jersey.

Chris Froome finished third, just behind Tom Dumoulin.

Dan Martin finished sixth today, and is now up to tenth on general classification – he’s 3-minutes and 16-seconds down on Thomas.

Froome is up to second, and 1-minute 25 behind his Sky team-mate.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says adaptability will be key to challenging for this week’s Open Championship.

His tilt at winning a second Claret Jug begins at lunchtime tomorrow at Carnoustie.

McIlroy’s warned-off going big off the tee, and says players have to be open to changing conditions throughout the week.



RUGBY

Two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton has been forced to retire at the age of just 29.

The flanker didn’t play at all last season after leading the Lions for their drawn series with the All Blacks last summer.

Warburton underwent neck surgery in September of last year and followed that up with surgery on his knee.

The Cardiff Blues man had entered pre-season training in recent weeks, but says his body will not withstand a return to the pitch.

ATHLETICS

Ireland’s fastest women Phil Healy feels Irish Athletics is on the cusp of a sprinting golden era.

She broke Sarah Reilly’s 17-year-old Irish 200 metres record at the Cork City Sports on Monday and came close to lowering her own 100 metres record.

The 23-year-old hopes she is setting a path for the up and coming talent.

BOXING

British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he has developed a new mind-set since his last fight in March.

He added the WBO belt to his WBA and IBF titles by beating Joseph Parker.

Joshua’s preparing to face Russia’s Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September.

He says his approach is different now.