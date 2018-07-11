Wednesday Evening Sports Update

TENNIS

Kevin Anderson has knocked defending champion Roger Federer out of this year’s Wimbledon

The South African came from two sets down to bring their quarter-final to a deciding set which he finally won by 13 games to 11.





Novak Djokavic is also through to the semi-final after the Serbian beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori by 3-sets-to-1.

He will play the winner of the match between second seed Rafa Nadal and fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

The World Number 1 has taken the first set and the second set has gone to a Tie-Break.

On Court No 1, the ninth seed John Isner is due to face thirteenth seed Milos Raonic (PR: Row-nitch).

SOCCER

Croatia and 90-minutes of football stand between England and a first World Cup final since 1966.

The sides meet in Moscow tonight for the right to face France on Sunday.

Croatia have a number of injury concerns, while England boss Gareth Southgate has a full deck to choose from.

Kick off at the Luzhniki Stadium is at 7.

CYCLING

Dan Martin narrowly missed out on victory in stage 5 of the Tour de France.

He finished sixth in a sprint finish into Quimper (PR: Cam-pare) that was won by world champion Peter Sagan (PR: Sag-an).

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet (PR: Avver-mat) retains the leader’s yellow jersey.

