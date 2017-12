A weather warning for heavy rainfall is in place for many parts of the country this Christmas Day.

The status yellow warning affects Kerry and 15 counties with 25 to 35 millimetres of rain expected.

Gardai in Tralee say there is a lot of surface water on the roads with a danger of aqua plaining – so motorists are urged to drive with care.

Joanna Donnelly is a meteorologist with Met Eireann: