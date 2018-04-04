Weather warning issued for eight counties including Kerry

Two weather warnings will come into force in the next 24 hours.

Met Eireann’s issued a status yellow warning for tonight, with temperatures expected to plunge to -3 or -4 degrees in many areas.

Forecasters have also issued a rainfall and flooding warning for tomorrow for the southern part of the country.

Met Eireann says between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall in a 24 hour period from tomorrow afternoon.

The affected counties are Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary.