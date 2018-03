Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will not play today in the Men’s National League.

They were due to be away to Fr.Mathews but Basketball Ireland have confirmed that all fixtures today are officially postponed.

All Kerry Area Board Senior and Juveniles games are cancelled today due to continuing poor weather and weather warnings in place overnight.

All fixtures in the Kerry District League tomorrow have been postponed.

All Mid and East Kerry Senior Football League games tomorrow are off.