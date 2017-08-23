Weather conditions hampering search effort for man missing on Mount Brandon

Weather conditions are hampering the search effort for a man missing on Mount Brandon.

The man, believed to be in his early 60s and from the UK, last made contact via mobile phone to his wife yesterday afternoon but there has been no word since.

Dingle Cliff & Coast Rescue have tasked two teams from the western Baile Breac side of the mountain with Kerry Mountain Rescue leading three teams from the Brandon side.

Thick fog has hampered efforts however and Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 has been unable to access the area.

Valentia Coast Guard are co-ordinating the search; they said the mountain teams are continuing in their efforts on foot for now but visibility on the mountain is ‘greatly restricted’.