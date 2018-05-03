Wearing your jersey with pride

By
Radio Kerry
-

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash, Robert Slemon from Listowel bought his first Liverpool jersey recently following a massive weight loss. He says he was too conscious to wear a jersey before without a coat. Well Deirdre spoke to him about his achievement today and his leader Rita Holly from weight watchers after he won a national Weight watchers competition.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR