Wayne Barrett, Ballinagare, Lixnaw

Waking at his father Eamonn’s residence in Clogher, Lixnaw tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal 10:30am on Monday from his father residence to St. Michaels Church Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Enquiries to Lawlor’s Undertakers Ballyduff.