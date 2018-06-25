The Way We Live Now Must Change to Save the Earth – June 25th, 2018

The Taoiseach has said that the transition to a low carbon world will require profound changes in how we live our lives. Jerry spoke to Paul Melia, the Irish Independent’s Environment Editor and to Cllr Dan McCarthy.
Lots drawn for one role as Kerry’s first citizens for the year ahead elected
Kerry's first citizens for the year ahead have officially taken up their roles. They were elected at a series of meetings held in county buildings...
Ballylongford Post Office to close
It's been announced that Ballylongford Post Office is to close. The closure is just one of more than a 100 post offices nationally that are...
Sinn Fein Kerry TD says tension between two families has calmed significantly
A Kerry Sinn Fein TD believes an issue between two families from the Traveller community has calmed down quite significantly. Killarney Gardai denied there was...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie – June 25th, 2018
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry on the last Monday of every month to deal with your personal finance queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/25_pf.mp3
Kerry v Cork – Munster Football Final – June 23rd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_kc.mp3