Waterville’s drinking water supply removed from Remedial Action List

Waterville’s drinking water supply has been removed from Irish Water’s Remedial Action List.

It’s one of 17 nationwide that have been made safe, after they were found to have dangerous levels of chemicals.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the announcement.

The water supply serving over 2,100 people in Waterville has been removed from Irish Water’s recently published Remedial Action List.

It had dangerous levels of THMs, or trihalomethanes, which are a by-product of the disinfection process.

It’s one of 17 water supplies nationwide which are now safe to drink, following the completion of works to remove the chemicals.

Eight other water supply schemes in Kerry remain on the Remedial Action List due to the presence of THMs; they are Ballymacadam, Barraduff, Kilgarvan, Kilsarkin, Lauragh, Lisarboola, Shrone, and Ventry.

Irish Water says it plans to remove THMs from all schemes by 2021.

The utility is currently developing a new water treatment plant in Lough Guitane to serve over 62,000 people in mid-Kerry.

It feeds into nine water supply zones, all of these are currently on the Remedial Action List due to a lack of adequate treatment facilities; this project is due to be completed by mid-2018.