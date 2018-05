Planning permission for nine cottages as part of the redevelopment of a south Kerry golf course has been refused by Kerry County Council.

A and M Hogs Head Golf Club had applied for the nine cottages in three clusters at Baslickane, Waterville.

The proposed development included the demolition of the former clubhouse building and the construction of 19 car parking spaces and improvements to access roads.

However, this has been turned down by planners.