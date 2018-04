Calls are being made to relax the rules for eligibility for Community Employment schemes.

Currently, a person must be unemployed for a year to qualify for such a scheme.

However, Waterville Community Care says the regulation is preventing them from recruiting chefs for its meals on wheels service.

The organisation provides up to 60 meals a week for people in the locality.

Chair of Waterville Community Care, Tony Donnelly is calling for the rules around CE Schemes to be relaxed: