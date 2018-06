The Waterford Under 20s Manager, Tom Flynn is expecting a difficult evening in Tralee tomorrow evening in the Eirgrid Munster U20s Football Semni-final.

Kerry scored 1-30 against Limerick in last week’s quarter-final and they are expected to put a similar tally up against the Deise.

Tom Flynn says his players will make the most of the experience.





Kerry v Waterford will be live on Radio Kerry from 7.25pm on Friday night.