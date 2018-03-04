Water to be temporarily suspended in the greater Brosna area to conserve the water supply

In order to conserve the water supply to the greater Brosna area, the supply will be temporarily suspended in the area from 8pm tonight until tomorrow morning.

Areas affected include Meenleitrim, Crag and Dooneen in Castleisland and Glencane, Ahane and Knockane in Brosna, along with areas around Headley’s Bridge and the Brosna to Listowel road (the Cork Line).

The supply will be restored to all customers gradually over the course of the day tomorrow.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council thank customers for their cooperation and patience.

Meanwhile Kerry County Council has said that any school principals around the county who are assessing conditions ahead of the reopening of schools tomorrow, and who have concerns around access, can contact the Council’s emergency line on 066 7183588.