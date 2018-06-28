Water supplies to be turned off in parts of Kerry this evening

Water supplies will be turned off in parts of Kerry this evening.

Due to the increased demand during this period of warm and dry weather, Kerry County Council and Irish Water claim there are shortages in the county’s public water supplies.

In order to replenish the schemes, the supplies may be turned off tonight from 10.30PM to 7.00AM in the Barleymount, Caherdaniel, Castlecove, Portmagee and Ballintermon areas.





Reduced supplies are also expected in Maulin, Caragh Lake, Dooks, Callinafercy, Knockinane and Milltown.

People in Kerry are being asked to conserve water in order to prevent Irish Water having to put night-time restrictions in place countywide.

Their Regional Communications Lead, Richard O’hEadhra says it would help if everyone tried in small ways to conserve water.