Water slowly returning to most North Kerry customers today following outage

Irish Water says supplies will slowly start returning to 4,000 people in Kerry today.

An estimated 4,000 people have been left dry since a pump failed at the Listowel Treatment Plant.

Water tankers have been brought in to provide drinking supplies.

They’re available this morning at Listowel Square and Kerry County Council’s car park; also at Lisselton Cross; Lixnaw Church car park, Knockanure Church car park, Finuge GAA grounds, and Moyvane Community Centre.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council have now repaired one of the broken pumps.

The areas affected include Listowel, Tarbert, Moyvane, Knockanure, Lisselton, Finuge, Lixnaw and surrounding areas.

Alternative water supplies have been diverted to the local hospital and nursing homes – and where possible, to other businesses in the area.

