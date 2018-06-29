Water restrictions set to continue for the duration of good weather

Water restrictions in Kerry are set to continue for the duration of the good weather.

Last evening, seven schemes in Kerry were restricted, with decisions being made on night-time restrictions throughout the day.

Margaret Attridge, Regional Asset Operations Manager at Irish Water, says a number of areas are under considerable pressure across the county, with one measure being to connect the Milltown supply to the Inch area.





She adds Section 56 of the Water Services Act may have to be enforced, which would give the utility and local authority power to enter private properties to fix leaks.

Radio Kerry will have details on night-time restrictions across the county later today.

Elsewhere, a Red Forest Fire warning has been extended until Monday.

Arising from current prolonged high pressure weather patterns, very high temperatures and effective drought conditions, an extreme fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says the warning, which is effective from 9am this morning, is in place until midday on Monday, July 2nd.