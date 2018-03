Around 150 customers in the Brosna area will be without water again tonight.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council will be putting water restrictions in place on the Brosna Public Water Supply from 8 o’clock tonight until tomorrow morning, in order to conserve supply.

Areas affected include Headley’s Bridge and Meenbannivane and surrounding areas, as well as Ahaun and Glentaun and surrounding areas.

There had been more restrictions last night but they have been lifted.