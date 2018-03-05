Water restrictions in place in some areas of Kerry tonight

Irish Water and Kerry County Council will be putting water restrictions in place on the Brosna Public Water Supply from 8 o’clock tonight and it will be restored tomorrow morning.

This is to conserve supply to customers.

Areas that may be affected include Meenleitrim, Crag and Dooneen in Castleisland and Glencane, Ahane and Knockane in Brosna, along with areas around Headley’s Bridge and the Brosna to Listowel road (the Cork Line).

Although, the supply will be restored from 8am tomorrow, some customers might not have their supply restored until later in the day.

There may also be overnight restrictions to preserve water supply due to increased demand in the Caherciveen town and Renard areas; that supply will also be restored from early morning tomorrow.