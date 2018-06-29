Water restrictions in place across Kerry this evening

Water restrictions will be put in place across the county this evening.

Due to the increased demand during this period of warm and dry weather, there are shortages in the county’s public water supplies.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water say the supplies may be turned off tonight from 10.30 PM to 7.00 AM in the Rathmore, Caherdaniel, Ballintermon Annascaul, and Milltown areas.





Customers are asked to please avoid unnecessary usage.

Margaret Attridge, Regional Asset Operations Manager at Irish Water, says it will take some time for sources to recharge.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has revealed the highest temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory is lower than yesterday.

A reading of 25.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at midday today in the South Kerry weather station, following on from yesterday’s high of 28.4 degrees.