Water restrictions lifted and supply restored to Listowel and surrounding areas

Water restrictions have now been lifted and the water supply has been restored to Listowel and surrounding areas.

This follows the successful completion of repairs to the water pump at the Listowel Water Treatment Plant in Dromin.

Customers in all affected areas should see their water supply returning to normal over the course of the evening.

As the water returns, pressure may be low at first but it should build back up over a number of hours.

There may be some slight discolouration of the water but this can be cleared by running the cold kitchen tap.

There is also a possibility that some domestic water systems may become airlocked; information on how to deal with airlocks is available here.

Water tankers which had been in place at various locations for the past two days will be stood down shortly as the supply is restored.