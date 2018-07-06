Further water restrictions in Kerry likely in the coming days

Further water restrictions in Kerry are likely in the coming days as the drought continues.

There are 60 water supplies in Kerry from various sources; 23 are on a potential drought list and are being monitored closely.

Due to the lack of rain and to help replenish water supplies, a hosepipe ban has been extended countrywide from this morning until the end of July.





This includes watering gardens with hoses or sprinklers, washing your car and filling paddling pools to the minimum.

It doesn’t apply to private water schemes or those with wells, but Irish Water is appealing to everyone to use water responsibly over the coming weeks.

Anna Brosnan from Irish Water says it will take a long time to get our water reserves back to normal levels: