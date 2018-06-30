Water restrictions in Kerry this evening

Water restrictions are to be put in place across the county this evening.

Restrictions being imposed on the Inch, Ballintermon Annascaul and Ardfert areas tonight from 10:30pm to 7am tomorrow morning.

The Caragh Lake, Castlecove, Portmagee, Maliann, Milltown, Mid Kerry, Rathmore areas are also of potential concern but will not have restrictions tonight.





Irish Water says demands on water supplies is outstripping the supply in several areas around the county with increased demand at 10% above normal or more.

Irish Water adds it’s considering all available legal options as last resort to protect water supplies.