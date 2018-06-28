More water restrictions expected in Kerry due to heatwave

Water restrictions may have to be put in place in Kerry tonight due to the ongoing heatwave.

That’s according to Regional Communications Lead at Irish Water, Richard O’hEadhra, who was speaking after water was turned off in several areas of the county including Inch, Caragh Lake, and Milltown.

He says assessments will be carried out on reservoir levels later today, which will determine what restrictions will be put in place tonight.





Mr O’hEadhra is also appealing to people to try to conserve water and not to water flowers and plants.